Digital Gateway to Work

Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning are on hand to support you!

Do you remember the time when you could search in your local newspaper for a job, complete a paper-based application and arrive at the company for an interview? We do!

However, times have changed and over recent years many companies have taken the opportunity to advertise, recruit and interview prospective employees online.

Those looking for work need to know how to find a job, apply online and possibly conduct themselves in an online interview using Zoom, Teams or Skype.



If you can’t beat them join them…

Develop your skills…..

Why not join us to develop or improve your online job search skills, your CV and cover letter and prepare yourself for an online interview.

What experience do I need and how much does it cost?

None and its free!

How will I learn?

Demonstration, discussion and having a go!

Interested?

Waste no time….contact Ellen Buttler: 07919047344 or EllenButtler@warwickshire.gov.uk