Bermuda Connectivity works set to begin

Major improvement works are set to begin in Nuneaton as part of the Bermuda connectivity scheme.

Bermuda Connectivity is a highway scheme, focused on opening up the existing Bermuda bridge to two-way traffic, delivering additional highway capacity, and improved connectivity.

The scheme focuses on tackling congestion by creating a direct highway link, 1.3 miles in length, between West Nuneaton and Griff Roundabout.

To complete these works, there is a need to undertake exploratory works underneath the bridge. To do this, the bridge will be lifted up from its supports, which will require the creation of safe working zones for the contractors working on the Council’s behalf.

The first stage starts on Monday 24 January and will see the A444 being reduced to one lane both northbound and southbound, with a full overnight closure taking place on the same day. This overnight closure of the A444 between Griff roundabout and Elliot Way roundabout will be from 9.30pm on Monday 24 January to 6.00am on Tuesday 25 January.

This will allow Traffic Management operatives to install temporary concrete barriers along this section of the A444, reducing the two-lane carriageway to one lane.

This night-time closure will involve the diversion of vehicles along the B4113 Coventry Road through to Coton Arches roundabout. Residents of the Feather Lane development will be able to access from this development through Bermuda Village.

From 6:00am on Tuesday 25 January, the A444 will be reduced to one lane both northbound and southbound for the next 36 weeks.

There will be a second overnight closure on Monday 31 January, from 9:30pm to 6:00am, to move the traffic management from the inside lane to outside lane, with the same diversion in place along the B4113. The works on the A444 will then resume for approximately 15 to 18 weeks.

A further overnight closure will take place at this point, to allow traffic management to move from the outside lane to the inside lane, before works continue for up to 18 weeks until August 2022.

At that point, a series of overnight closures will be used to replace the parapet barriers on both sides of the Bermuda Bridge. This will conclude the works on the Griff Way section of the A444.

There will be access to the George Eliot Hospital at all times throughout the duration of these works, with the B4113 being the main route during the overnight closures.

The scheme will continue in August with works over the Bermuda Bridge, then the Bridleway, Bermuda Road and Tenlons Road to the Heath End Road junction, running until the end of 2022.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “We welcome the improvement works that will be carried out under the Bermuda Connectivity Scheme.

“These works will improve journey times for residents in Nuneaton area and reduce congestion in the town centre, as well as improving links onto the A444 in other parts of the town.

“It will also allow for better connectivity to Bermuda Park station and improve the travel infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We appreciate that the traffic restrictions do seem daunting, but there is no other way to safely deliver this scheme which will be incredibly beneficial for the people of Nuneaton and anyone visiting the town.

“I look forward to seeing work as it progresses on this important scheme.”

More information about the Bermuda Connectivity Scheme can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bermudaconnection.