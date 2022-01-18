Warwickshire County Council to implement new on-street parking enforcement in North Warwickshire

From 1 February 2022, Warwickshire County Council will be implementing Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) in North Warwickshire.

Following approval by the Department for Transport the county council will undertake enforcement under the Traffic Management Act, bringing North Warwickshire Borough into line with the rest of the county. Enforcement has previously been carried out by the Police.

From 1 February Civil Enforcement Officers will be patrolling the towns in North Warwickshire providing clear and fair enforcement of on-street parking as part of the county council’s Parking Policy. They will also ensure there is effective and consistent enforcement which assists in improving road safety and the local environment, managing the traffic network, and ensuring the needs of people with disabilities are met.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “The implementation of Civil Parking Enforcement in North Warwickshire Borough means there is now a consistent approach across the county to ensure clear and fair enforcement of on-street parking.

“Civil Enforcement Officers will be on patrol across North Warwickshire’s towns helping to keep roads safe, ensuring there are no issues which could impede the flow of traffic or adversely affect the local environment and pedestrians.”

From 1 February Civil Enforcement Officers will be on patrol. During the first week of operation they will simply be providing information and advice to drivers. This will be followed by a two-week period where they will issue warning notices to vehicles observed in contravention to raise awareness and to educate drivers. From 22 February officers will then issue a Penalty Charge (PCN) At this point motorists can either make payment or appeal if they believe there are grounds to do so. There is a clear process for them to follow.

Cllr Redford continues: “Residents and visitors to North Warwickshire can expect to see Civil Enforcement Officers on patrol across the borough from 1 February. We are taking a phased approach to the roll out of the scheme and officers will initially be providing information and advice, and then moving on to issuing warning notices. Finally from 22 February they will issue penalty charges to vehicles in breach of the required parking restrictions.”

The key objectives of parking enforcement are:

managing the traffic network to maximise the movement of traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, as required under the Traffic Management Act

improving road safety

improving the local environment

improving the quality and accessibility of public transport

meeting the needs of people with disabilities, some of whom will be unable to use public transport and depend entirely on the use of a car