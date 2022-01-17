17/01/2022 Victim’s money ‘locked’ in cryptocurrency account and other scam warning

Rogue traders and scams reported to Trading Standards by Warwickshire residents and others

Victim’s money ‘locked’ in cryptocurrency account warning

Warwickshire residents who have already been victims of scams and frauds in the past are being targeted again by criminals claiming to have ‘recovered’ their money. Some criminals are phoning victims of fraud, falsely claiming to represent a range of UK financial protection organisations, some that exist now and some that were abolished. They may claim to be the Securities and Futures Authority, the Financial Services Authority, Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency, Police or Trading Standards. The victims are told that their money has been used to purchase cryptocurrency which is in a frozen account. The caller claims he or she needs the help of the victim to retrieve the stolen money. It’s at this stage that the criminals begin to ask for access to the victim’s phone and to other personal and financial information. Eventually, the criminals ask for money to enable them to access the account!

Beware money mule approaches students are warned

Warwickshire students have reported being unexpectedly approached on social media by ‘charities’, offering to help them with their loans. The ‘charities’ offer to transfer money into the student’s account. These sorts of approaches have all the hall marks of money mule scams, where criminal gangs use young people to launder money obtained by illegal means, so as to conceal its origin. The student may be told that either some or all of the money was transferred in error and they are then asked to return it, often to a different account from where it came. By transferring money between accounts, ‘layering’ occurs, to complicate the financial trail. The money may then be siphoned off into legitimate enterprises, completing the laundering process. Students should always be suspicious of anyone offering quick and easy money. If an offer seems ‘too good to be true’ it usually is! For more information on money mule scams, visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/campaigns-media/campaigns/dontbeamoneymule

More bogus Omicron texts

Beware bogus text messages that state you have been in contact with someone with the Omicron variant and are required to order and take a PCR test. The link in these bogus texts takes you to a very convincing but fake NHS website where you are asked to input your personal information and your bank card details to pay for postage. Once the criminals have your bank details they can make large charges to your card. For genuine help and advice regarding COVID 19 and variants, visit the official NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Warning to Restaurant Owners

Restaurant owners and employees are warned to beware of bogus refund claims for bad takeaways. This follows a report from one Stratford upon Avon restaurant that received an approach, even though it does not provide a take-away service. The scam may also involve targeted emails and the scammers may falsely imply that they are from the local council environmental health.

Additional help, advice and guidance