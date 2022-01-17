Residents in Nuneaton urged to get vaccinated.

As we move into the new year, we have seen COVID cases increasing rapidly across Warwickshire which mirrors both national and regional trends.

However, cases are particularly high in Nuneaton and Bedworth now with 3,397 confirmed cases in the last 7 days (11/01/2022). The top wards with an average of 400 cases in the last 7 days per ward were St Nicholas, Weddington, Galley Common and Abbey ward which was slightly lower with 380 cases. Younger age groups have the lowest take-up going from 59% age 40 to 49 down to 30% in aged 20-29.

However, thanks to the phenomenal vaccine effort in December, more people than ever are now fully vaccinated, giving themselves the best level of protection against COVID-19.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The COVID-19 vaccination gives you the best protection from the virus, and being fully vaccinated and having your booster helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19. If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, or still need your booster, now is the time to book your appointment. “57% of the eligible population in Nuneaton have now received their booster jab, this is something the community of Nuneaton can be proud of proud of, but there is more to be done. Which is why booking your 1st, 2nd or booster dose online has been made easier. To book visit - www.happyhealthylives.uk. If unable to book online, then why not visit a drop-in vaccination centre. Go to vaccination drop in clinics to find out more.”

For more information about the vaccinations and eligibility, visit www.nhs.uk