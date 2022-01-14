‘Covid has not gone away’ warn Coventry and Warwickshire NHS bosses

As cases of Covid-19 rise, the NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire is urging people to take steps to protect themselves, others and the NHS.

There are currently almost 500 people in Coventry and Warwickshire hospitals with Covid-19. This picture is reflected across the region, with hospitals reporting a steep increase in admissions because of Covid-19. Although numbers in Intensive Care Units (ICU) remain stable, around 70% of those patients in ICU with Covid are unvaccinated.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, Clinical Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and the new variant, Omicron, is rapidly spreading in the community. There is a misconception that symptoms of Omicron are mild for everyone, but they can be extremely serious for some people, particularly those who are not vaccinated. “It’s vital to get your booster when you are eligible – three months after your second dose – to boost your immunity this winter and help the NHS. “Two jabs aren’t enough to protect from Omicron but a booster really does its job in boosting immunity to offer a good level of protection. Studies have shown that it reduces the risk of symptomatic disease from the Omicron variant by up to 75%.”

On 2nd December 2021 the positive case rate in Coventry was 307 per 100,000 and by January 2nd the number had risen to 1,666 per 100,000. Similarly, in Warwickshire, case numbers have increased from 478 per 100,000 to 1,927 per 100,000 in the same time period.

Covid-19 is still out there, still circulating and still, sadly, making many people very unwell. However, there are things you can do to protect yourself.

Get vaccinated. Whether it’s your 1st, 2nd or booster dose - it’s not too late to get your vaccination if you still haven’t had it.

Practice good hand hygiene. Wash hands well and often.

Wear a face covering in crowded places.

Practice social distancing where appropriate.

If you have recently had a positive COVID-19 test you need to wait 28 days before you can have your first, second or booster vaccination.

For the latest COVID and testing guidance visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus

