Warwickshire Fire & Rescue continue successful partnership with local food bank

Families in Warwickshire received some extra Christmas cheer over the festive season, thanks to the delivery of Christmas hampers, aided along the way by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The Fire & Rescue team partnered with Ediblelinks, to help them transport much-needed Christmas hampers from their base in Atherstone.

Ediblelinks is a project based in North Warwickshire, run by The Healthy Living Network. The project runs a food bank and provides food to community groups and organisations by using food surplus to reduce poverty and diet-related ill health.

The Ediblelinks team took food and toy donations from the local community and turned them into festive hampers.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue officers then collected these hampers and transported them on to a central facility, ready to be distributed among the community.

Sonya Johnson, Chief Executive of Ediblelinks said: “The support we’ve had from the local community has been incredible and I’m grateful to everyone who donated food, toys and their time to make this happen.

“It has been a tough year for so many of us but the generosity of everyone involved in this scheme deserves to be praised.”

Nick Smith, Community Fire Safety Officer at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue, said: “As a fire and rescue service, serving our community is at the heart of what we do, through Safe and Well visits, Hospital to Home trips and working alongside other community groups. We were really pleased to be able to help Ediblelinks on such a worthwhile project.”

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue and Community Safety says: “After such a difficult year for so many people, it’s great that we could support the work of an important community project.

“I’m very proud of the work that our Fire & Rescue teams do in supporting their communities and this is another example of how they go above and beyond to serve local people and organisations.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, from those who donated food and toys, to Ediblelinks and our own Fire & Rescue teams, for their efforts to get help to the people who need it.”

For more information on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue services, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue.