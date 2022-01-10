Warwickshire House Project looks forward to an exciting 2022 supporting the county’s care leavers

Over the past year, Warwickshire House Project has continued to support young people who are leaving care across the county to gain independence and move into a property of their own.

The project, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), has been running in Warwickshire for over three years. It offers support to care experienced young people to move into their own home and to develop the life skills they need to live independently and look after themselves. The House Project has already supported over 35 care leavers across the county to live independently since it began.

In 2021 the team took on their third group of care leavers, and despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, the young people did not let it stop their motivation to achieve their end goal of moving into their own properties across Nuneaton, Rugby and Atherstone. With support from various agencies involved, all the young people involved are now either in education or working. The House Project team has held many sessions virtually and has also connected with the young people by taking part in a variety of activities such as trips to Drayton Manor theme park, a pumpkin carving competition and picnics in the park.

Trip to Drayton Manor theme park, organised by the House Project for the young people.

The House Project also continues to support previous care leavers as and when they need it. Many of the young people have now gained more confidence living independently however the project team will always be there to support them with:

Access to services and financial support if needed

Developing skills to live independently like financial awareness, housing and life skills such as cooking, education, training and employment

Emotional support, confidence building and resilience skills

Looking ahead to 2022, the House Project team has welcomed their fourth group of care leavers and are participating regularly with sessions online. The young people have already achieved their level 2 food hygiene certificates in preparation for them to move into their own properties this year. The team will be helping them with getting housing items and registering for utilities, as well as supporting them with maintaining and sustaining their tenancies. The House Project team also has an exciting year ahead, involving care leavers to help renovate their Portland House base.

Jack*, a care leaver from Warwickshire who is a member of The House Project said: “The House Project is like my second family that I can go to if I have something that is worrying me. Meeting people is hard for me but when I joined The House Project it made me more confident. I am now more confident to talk to new people.”

Anna* another House Project care leaver said: “The last 12 months have been hard because of Covid, but The House Project has been so supportive. I’ve known I can always count on them to help.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added: “The Warwickshire House Project has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, with plans to expand in 2022 so they can support even more care leavers across the county.

“They are dedicated to ensuring our young care leavers in Warwickshire have a brighter future by supporting them on their journey to independent living.

“We want Warwickshire to be the best it can be for our care leavers, offering a great place for them to live, learn and grow. The House Project is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire and works hard to ensure care leavers voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential.”

To learn more about the Warwickshire House Project, visit https://warwickshire.thehouseproject.org/

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/