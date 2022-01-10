North Warwickshire Waiting Restrictions Minor Variation No.5

Warwickshire County Council submitted an application to the DfT for civil parking enforcement powers in North Warwickshire.

Scheme Overview

Minor administrative changes to the existing consolidated Traffic Regulation / Parking Order are required to reference the transferral of powers of enforcement from the Police to Warwickshire County Council. The changes include:

(a) alteration of powers from traffic wardens and the police, to civil enforcement officers

(b) provisions relating to parking contraventions and arrangements for the issue and payment of penalty charges in accordance with the statutory framework of civil parking enforcement

(c) provisions relating to applications for suspension of parking places

(d) provisions relating to applications for parking dispensations.

Further information is given in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 61 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 55 kB)

North Warwickshire Waiting Restrictions Variation Order No. 5 (PDF, 242 kB)

North Warwickshire Waiting Restrictions Consolidation Order (PDF, 469 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.