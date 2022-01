Warwickshire County Council is inviting education settings across the county to apply for funding to support the development of mental health initiatives in the curriculum in the wake of the pandemic.

The Mental Health Curriculum in Education Settings Grant will support education settings, from the early years to further education, to help children and young people build resilience and improve their overall sense of positive wellbeing.

The one-off grant, totalling £250,000, will be shared among settings across the county to support them to develop positive mental health initiatives and encourage children and young people to set goals focusing on their strengths and abilities.

Bids of between £500 and £2,000 are being invited from all primary, secondary, special schools and academies in Warwickshire, as well as further education colleges and local authority maintained nurseries.

Bids should clearly outline how the money would be used to achieve the following outcomes:

Children and young people will be supported through the curriculum to build their resilience and positively manage their mental wellbeing

Children and young people will be supported to set their own mental wellbeing goals, focussing on their strengths and abilities

Staff will be supported to develop their confidence in delivering a mental health curriculum

Education settings will have a comprehensive and accessible mental health curriculum

Education settings will have an environment that supports positive mental wellbeing

Warwickshire County Councillor, Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children, families and education, said:

“COVID-19 and the numerous lockdowns have had a significant impact on everyone, with younger members of the community being particularly affected by the pandemic in terms of their mental health.

“In Warwickshire, we have recognised the need for additional support to help our young people to build their mental resilience as well as provide a better understanding of the importance of taking care of their mental health from an early age.

“I would encourage all eligible settings to apply for the grant and evidence how they can help our children and young people bounce back from the challenges of recent months. This support will lay the foundations for a curriculum that enables future learners to be more resilient and as mentally healthy as possible.”

The Mental Health Curriculum in Education Settings Grant is part of Warwickshire County Council’s £1.3m COVID-19 Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund. The council fund supports the mental health and wellbeing of Warwickshire residents following the impact of the pandemic.

The application window is now open and will close on Monday 17 January 2022.

Further information about the fund including eligibility criteria and an application form can be found here: https://schools.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-curriculum-in-education-settings-grant-funding

For any queries please email mentalwellbeingfunds@warwickshire.gov.uk