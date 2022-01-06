Come back to teaching in 2022

Former qualified teachers are being encouraged to return to the classroom to ensure a brighter future for Warwickshire’s children.

Warwickshire residents who have previously worked as teachers are being encouraged to return to the profession to support our children’s educational recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is backing a Department for Education (DfE) initiative to encourage former teachers to return to the classroom to help ensure that children and young people do not lose any more of their access to face-to-face education.

Thousands of former teachers are welcomed back to the profession in every year, but this year even more are needed.

People who might consider a return to teaching are:

Retired teachers

Retired OFSTED inspectors

Teachers taking a career break

Early Career Framework (ECF) teachers that may not yet have secured a position in schools

Those that have been teaching overseas but have now returned to the UK.

Returning to teaching can be easier than expected. More details on the range of help and support available can be found here: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/returning-to-teaching

In Warwickshire, former qualified teachers who are interested in returning to the classroom are strongly encouraged to register with their local schools. This will enable them to be called upon in the event of continued staff absences as a result of the pandemic.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Children, Families and Education, said: “We all have lost so much, in one way or another, as a result of the Covid pandemic and national lockdowns. That loss has been acutely felt by the County’s children and young people who have repeatedly lost their access to face-to-face education as a result of these lockdowns.

“This campaign, encouraging our former teachers to answer the call of the profession and return to the classrooms, is essential if we are to ensure that our children and young people do not lose out further. They need routine and consistency and we want to support our schools to be able to deliver that for them”.

Start the return to teaching journey today, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/returning-to-teaching