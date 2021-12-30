Warwick COVID-19 vaccination site open to 12-15 year olds

Residents in Warwick and surrounding areas are encouraged to make use of a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Northgate House.

The Warwickshire County Council building is being used by the NHS to provide vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds who have not had their first dose yet. One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine gives good protection against young people getting seriously ill and helps stop the spread of the disease.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“It’s great news that Warwickshire County Council can lend Northgate House to aid in the local and national effort to combat COVID-19 and protect people in Warwickshire. We are doing our utmost to work in collaboration with the NHS to give people the opportunity to receive a vaccine. If you can, please take up the offer of a vaccine and support young people with receiving theirs.”

The vaccination clinic is open every Saturday and Sunday (with exceptions over the Christmas period) and can cater for both pre-booked and walk-in appointments.

First appointments take place at 10.00am and last appointments occur at 15:55. Please note that if a young person has had a positive COVID-19 test, they need to wait 12 weeks before attending a vaccination clinic. The 12 weeks start from the date they had their PCR test.

Visit https://www.swiftqueue.co.uk to book an appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccination is available to all eligible people aged over 12 years and anyone over 18 can book their booster shots at www.nhs.uk or by phone on 119. For more information go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk.