Adult learners urged to improve their learning power

With the new year approaching, those who are looking to learn a new language, progress in their current skills, gain a qualification or just do something they've always dreamed of, are being urged to look at what is on offer through Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning.

ACL provides a high-quality range of accessible courses for adults across the county, which range from Functional Skills English and Maths to languages, arts, crafts and so much more. Some of the courses lead to nationally recognised qualifications.

Courses are starting in January 2022 in a variety of subjects and enrolments are open now.

Among the courses that are on offer is the Sugar Craft course, for those interested in food art and looking to learn new skills. The course will enable students to gain the skills required to decorate cakes with flair and imagination by creating a variety of exquisite handmade flowers and foliage using flower paste.

If foreign languages are of interest, there is the chance to learn Latin, Italian and Spanish. You can learn about the structure of the languages and simple vocabulary, as well as deepening your understanding of Italian and Spanish culture.

For Warwickshire residents interested in improving their English abilities, or who aspire to progress in their career and enhance employment prospects, ACL have organised Fast Track English courses, where, with skill and dedication, a level two English qualification can be achieved in 10 weeks and Entry Level three to Level one qualifications can be achieved in Spelling, Grammar and Punctuation.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said: “Adult and Community Learning has been recognised for its work with different groups and helping to bring communities together through learning and enjoyment.

The service plays a vital role in supporting residents on their journey to learn skills to enter, return or progress in work.

“The courses have shown that learning at all ages makes people happier, healthier, more confident, capable and resilient so, even for those who are not looking to progress in the workplace but are just looking for something to expand their skills and personal sense of wellbeing, there is a lot to be gained from getting involved and having a go.”

If you are a parent or carer, then Family Learning is offering a range of free courses around supporting your child’s learning and development. Food for my Family helps parents to learn about using food opportunities to enhance their child’s development. Soothing Sacks – wellbeing for families, provides parents and carers with knowledge, skills and techniques for supporting their child – and feedback from parents who have attended tell us it is not just the children who benefit, rather the whole family. If you are looking for some support following big Christmas spending, Family Budgeting might be just what you are looking for – and Managing Money Wisely, run by the ACL maths team is a perfect follow on.

The courses run across the day and evening, making it easy to fit your studies around your work and childcare commitments. For more information about the courses that the Adult and Community Learning provide, go to http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl and click ‘Find a Course’.