Warwickshire County Council highlights support for those experiencing loneliness this Christmas

Warwickshire County Council wants to ensure that anyone who feels lonely and isolated over the festive period is aware of the relevant organisations that can provide support and help at this time of year.

In the UK it is estimated that there are half a million older people who go at least five or six days a week without seeing or speaking to anyone. And with the ongoing issues that the pandemic presents, it many limit the opportunities for people to meet up with friends and loved ones.

The council’s Winter Wellness campaign is highlighting how Warwickshire residents can help themselves and each other to stay mentally and physically healthy during the winter months. For more information visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness

And the council’s social media channels will be sharing information too. Follow us on Facebook @WarwickshireCountyCouncil, Twitter @Warks_CC, Instagram @bestwarwickshire

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to reassure those residents who may be facing a Christmas on their own, that there is support out there for you either at the end of the phone or via a tablet or smartphone. There are so many opportunities to get involved with online groups, learn a new skill via our Adult and Community Learning Team or chat on an online book club about a book you’ve borrowed from one of our libraries on an online book club chat. The opportunities to connect with people is endless.”

In addition to the online signposts to help via social media channels, there are also phone-based services that run throughout the year.

Older people can speak to a real person via The Silver Line 0800 4 70 80 90 and Age UK 0800 169 6565, which is open 24/7.

can speak to a real person via The Silver Line 0800 4 70 80 90 and Age UK 0800 169 6565, which is open 24/7. Younger people can access help via ChildLine 0800 1111 and Get Connected, a national helpline for anyone under 25 years of age, 0808 808 4994.

can access help via ChildLine 0800 1111 and Get Connected, a national helpline for anyone under 25 years of age, 0808 808 4994. Bereavement – Cruse, 0808 808 1677 and The Good Grief Trust 0800 2600

For more information on learning opportunities visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl

Information on Warwickshire Libraries Services can be found on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Christmas marks the start of a wide-ranging loneliness and social isolation campaign that will officially launch early next year. The campaign will include recruitment of Social Ambassadors from local communities who will help to spread awareness messages and information offering support and guidance to those in need.

Further information about becoming a Social Ambassador will be launched in the New Year but if you would like to sign up for more information please email newsteam@warwickshire.gov.uk