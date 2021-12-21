Residents are already getting involved in County Council’s new ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ online panel

But more young people and Nuneaton & Bedworth residents are still needed

“Don’t let other people speak for you” is the message from Warwickshire County Council, who are urging more people aged 18 to 40 from across the county to sign up to its new ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ online residents’ panel.

Despite having almost 900 residents sign up to voice their opinions since the call for members was put out last month, younger people and people of all ages from Nuneaton & Bedworth borough are still under-represented on the virtual panel – and the County Council wants to change this.

‘Voice of Warwickshire’ has been set up by Warwickshire County Council to help make sure that its decisions and priorities are informed by the views of a representative group of residents from across the county.

People who have signed up have already been contacted by the County Council to get their views on how they would like to engage with the Council in the future, to find out what they want to get out of being part of the panel, and to give them the opportunity to tell the Council a bit more about themselves.

‘Voice of Warwickshire’ will help the Council understand people’s needs and improve how it works with communities in tackling the huge challenges that Warwickshire faces in a world that has been changed by COVID-19.

The Council wants more people who live in Nuneaton & Bedworth borough to sign up to the virtual residents’ panel as well as more people aged under 40 from across the county’s communities as their views will help it deliver their new Council Plan.

By getting involved, people can help the County Council focus on big issues in Warwickshire, like health and wellbeing, climate change and sustainability, community safety, education, transport, economic growth, inequalities and inclusion, and more.

Councillor Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“While it’s fantastic that almost 900 residents have already signed up take part in ‘Voice of Warwickshire’, we’re concerned that not enough people from Nuneaton & Bedworth borough are on the online panel yet.

“We also want more people aged 18 to 40 to sign up, because we don’t want those individuals to feel like other people are speaking for them. This is your chance to tell us what you think.

“We want to encourage a wide range of people to sign up and share their sentiments and experiences of living in the county.

“Our goal is to give individuals the chance to get more involved in the big choices that will affect the county, and specifically the part where they live, over the following years.”

To be able to take part, individuals need to be 18 or over and live in Warwickshire. The County Council is asking people to sign up for 12 months to begin with.

Once you register as a ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ participant, around 4 times a year Warwickshire County Council will ask you to give your feelings on different issues, mostly using short online surveys.

If you are unable to take part online, the County Council would still like to receive your opinions and will be able to organise an alternative way for you to share your views.

You can sign up to be a Voice of Warwickshire member by either:

visiting https://bit.ly/VoiceofWarwickshire or

if you don’t have access to the internet, by calling 01926 410410 (Monday – Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm).

The County Council will then ask you to provide some basic information about yourself in the first instance.

Councillor Andy Jenns said:

“If you live in Nuneaton & Bedworth or you’re aged under 40 and live in any part of the county, please sign up to take part in ‘Voice of Warwickshire’.

“By providing your views on key issues that impact you, your family, friends and communities, you’ll be helping to inform Warwickshire County Council’s policymaking, based on your own experiences.”