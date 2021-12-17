Warwickshire Recycling Centres are open for pre-booked visits over the festive period

Recycling excess cardboard, glass and metal this year will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres will retain their typical Christmas holiday opening timetable.

All sites will be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will also be shut on Monday 27th December, Tuesday 28th December and Monday 3rd January. Pre-booking is required to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre and it is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. The opening hours are 9:30 to 3 pm weekdays and 8:30 to 4pm at weekends.

All materials, such as wood, garden waste and electrical items are available for recycling. Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all of the waste streams that can be recycled at one of the 9 recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Booking is required for a 15-minute slot for a car and there are also 30-minute slots for a car and a small trailer at Lower House Farm near Atherstone; Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Burton Farm in Stratford and Hunters Lane in Rugby. Appointments can be made on the day where there is availability.

It is important that residents do not visit the recycling centres if they have symptoms, have been tested positive for COVID and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with COVID. Any contaminated waste, such as tissues or masks, should be double bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before disposal.

Reuse shops at the recycling centres will also be open during the Christmas holidays. Opening days and times will broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but the charity websites will carry full details on times, what materials are in demand for donations and COVID-safe practices:

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington and Wellesbourne https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Your local collection authority may have made changes to your collection days over Christmas, so check their website for the correct information. https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kerbside

Most household packaging can be recycled in your curbside collection containers. All food waste can be placed in your green bin for composting; that includes, meat, fish, diary, baked goods and plate scrapings, as well as all fruit and vegetable waste. Tips for reducing food waste at Christmastime can be found at: https://bit.ly/HWRCNL

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture said: “Local authority waste workers are again stepping up to work in difficult circumstances, delivering waste disposal and recycling services with a smile throughout the pandemic. I want to thank householders in Warwickshire, who have also stepped up their recycling. Thanks to efforts to separate out recycling in homes up and down the county, our recycling in Warwickshire has risen.

Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web over the holidays, including how to book a visit to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to a safe, efficient visit, with much-reduced queues. Please separate your waste streams for recycling as you pack your car. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.

The council are currently seeking views about the recycling centre service. Feedback can be given at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/hwrc21/