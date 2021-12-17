Advice on the new regulations for night clubs and late night venues

Regulatory Partners across Warwickshire, supported by Warwickshire Police, are working together to provide advice to operators looking to hold late night events over the festive and New Year period.

The regulations, which came into force on Wednesday 15 December, mean that any operator who is holding an event (see list below) must ensure that everyone attending the venue has a Covid Pass, or evidence of a negative lateral flow test which has been taken within the previous 24-hour period. This includes:-

nightclubs, dancehalls and discotheques

other late night dance venues, where all of the following apply: the venue is open between 1am and 5am it serves alcohol after 1am it has a dancefloor (or space for dancing) it provides music, whether live or recorded, for dancing

indoor events with 500 or more attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as music venues with standing audiences or large receptions

outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as outdoor festivals

events with 10,000 or more attendees, whether indoor or outdoor, such as large sports and music events

The regulations that relate to late night venues does not include a minimum number of attendees. Regulatory Authorities are keen to work with operators to make sure that comply with the regulations, which includes a method for recording Covid Passes. However, if breaches are identified they will be considered under the Licensing Act 2003, which could result in a formal review of the Licence.

Operators are also being asked to encourage all staff engaged in the venue to have a daily LFT, wear a face covering in any public facing parts of the venue, continue to have hygiene facilities at entrances and exits and to maximise natural ventilation.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety said: “With cases rising, due largely to the emergence of the Omicron variant, and putting pressure on the NHS, we have to increase our vigilance again and ensure that we are doing all that we can to stop the virus transmitting. We are pleased to be working with partners across the county to do all that we can to ensure people can celebrate the festive season safely. We urge all event organisers to follow the Government guidance to keep staff and customers safe and help stop the spread of COVID.”

A spokesperson for the Regulatory Partners stated “We want all of our late-night venues to be a place where people can celebrate the festive season safely. We will continue to provide the best advice to all of our event organisers to keep their staff and customers safe.

Further Government guidance can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/carrying-out-mandatory-covid-19-status-checks-at-your-venue-or-event”