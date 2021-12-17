Warksmas2021 spotlight: DoDo Pratt, SÒLAS Home, Southam

Owner DoDo Pratt set up the business out of a passion for scented candles, producing eco-friendly hand-poured candles with nature inspired scents.

SÒLAS Home is an online Warwickshire business based in Southam.

We spoke to her as part of our #Warksmas2021 campaign.

What does your company do and what products do you sell?

I hand make eco-friendly scented candles and fragrances from my studio in Warwickshire. We use coconut and rapeseed wax, premium fragrance oils and recyclable/reusable packaging, making my products sustainable and vegan friendly.

When were you established and how did the idea come about?

I started making candles and fragrances as a hobby just before Covid struck, in June 2019. After being furloughed in March I had more time to develop as a business so when I was made redundant it seemed the right thing to do.

What are the reasons customers are attracted to you and keep coming back?

My products are different. Most people expect eco-scented candles to be made from soy wax but mine are coconut and rapeseed wax which is more eco-friendly as no deforestation is involved. This is important to many customers. My branding is unusual and the product quality is very high.

What is your most popular product/service you sell and why?

The small rose gold tins are one of my best sellers. They look lovely and burn really well!

What new stock/service are you particularly excited about and why?

I will be bringing out room sprays and diffuser oils in the new year. I’m really excited for that as it will expand my range.

How has your business recovered since pandemic restrictions were lifted?

Business has been doing really well now that I can get out to markets and meet customers face to face.

If you could pick one item from your shop to gift to somebody this Christmas, what would it be and why?

I would choose a 50 cl triple wick candle in the Cuban Oak fragrance - my favourite.

Why is it important for people to shop local?

Customers get more of a connection between the product and the makers so they can understand more about the product and its sustainable credentials. The product hasn’t had to travel so far and neither has the customer.

What does Christmas mean to you and how will you celebrate it this year?

Christmas means family, food and fun! I will be hosting the day for our three children and partners. It’s going to be a good one!

In 2022, what one thing will your business be looking to implement to reduce your carbon footprint?

I want to continue to source materials from the UK and use recyclable packaging from FSC sources, which is really important to me.