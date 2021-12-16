Meet Paul Turner: On-call firefighter in Warwickshire

On-call firefighters typically have a full-time role alongside their on-call firefighting work.

This is the case for on-call Watch Commander, Paul Turner, 42, from Atherstone who has worked for energy manufacturing and logistics company, Phillips 66, for 20 years while working as an on-call firefighter for 21 years.

Paul is a husband and father to two young boys. He thinks fondly of his own childhood as he spent a great deal of time at Atherstone Fire Station and followed in his father’s career footsteps.

Paul said: “My father was a leading firefighter at Atherstone and I was often down the station with family and friends over the weekends. My father’s and my firefighting careers overlapped and I worked alongside him for five years. He was my boss and I would say he was quite firm but fair.”

Paul has managed to balance both his careers over the years.

He said: “I think it’s important to be open and honest with both sides of your employment. While your full-time role may need to be prioritised, you can get the balance right and find a suitable arrangement.”

“The commitment that comes with being an on-call firefighter is something that you need to anticipate but the job itself is incredibly rewarding. You are helping people in their times of need and on what can ultimately be a bad day for them. We are very good at intervening in these moments to get people the attention and support they need. The firefighters have a brilliant sense of camaraderie and we have each others’ backs.”

“Working as a firefighter, I have picked up some fairly transferable skills such as advanced first aid training and less obvious skills such as the ability to make quick and critical decisions. These are skills that can help in other roles, in the community and even at home.”

Paul has some advice for anyone considering becoming an on-call firefighter in the future.

He said: “You can get in touch with your local on-call station for an informal chat about what the role is like, to help understand if it would work for them and what it means to be an on-call firefighter. There’s no harm in reaching out and applying!”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting on-call firefighters across the county. For more information about becoming an on-call firefighter, visit: https://bit.ly/WFRSoncall.