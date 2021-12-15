Support Warwickshire families in need this Christmas

Volunteering opportunities across Warwickshire are available to support local families in need this Christmas.

The Warwickshire Empowering Families Service, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), is a partnership with leading rights-based charity National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS). The service matches parents in need of a helping hand with a local volunteer who can support them with parenting skills, budgeting and accessing services like children and family centres.

However, the service now needs more volunteers to keep up with demand, particularly over the festive period.

Sarah Dovaston, Service Manager for Empowering Families at NYAS said, “Being a parent has never been easy. At times, it can be lonely, frustrating, and overwhelming, especially if you have limited or no other support networks in place. This can often be compounded by the arrival of the festive season, when that lack of a support network becomes even more pronounced.

“Our Empowering Families volunteers are there to be that support network, ensuring vulnerable parents have access to the help and guidance they need to keep their families safe and well. However, demand for the service is high, and we simply do not have enough volunteers to ensure these families are getting the support they need.”

Volunteers are offered full training before being matched with a family for weekly, 1–2-hour visits for a maximum of six months. Volunteers over the age of 18 and from all walks of life are welcomed, however there is a particular need for male volunteers.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families added: “Being an Empowering Families volunteer is an extremely rewarding role and a brilliant way to give back to the local community. We hope that the people of Warwickshire who have time to give to this cause will volunteer to support those families who are struggling this Christmas.”

If you would like to volunteer for Warwickshire council’s Empowering Families Service, you can apply by emailing hrqueries@nyas.net, or call 0808 808 1001 to have an informal discussion about the role.

About NYAS

NYAS is a leading rights-based charity providing high quality advocacy and legal representation for children and young people who might be in care, subject to child protection plans or have mental health issues, across England and Wales.

NYAS listens to what children and young people want, care about what they say and do everything they can to empower them to have a voice and be heard when important decisions are being made which affect their future. They influence and campaign to bring about positive changes and ensure children’ and young people’s rights are upheld.

For more information, go to www.nyas.net.