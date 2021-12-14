A435 Average Speed Limit

A Casualty Reduction scheme aims to improve road safety along the A435 between Studley and Alcester. The proposal is to introduce average speed cameras to enforce speed limits and improve road safety.

Scheme Overview

A Casualty Reduction scheme aims to improve road safety along the A435 between Studley and Alcester. The proposal is to introduce average speed cameras along the A435 to enforce speed limits and improve road safety. As part of this scheme, the consolidation of the current speed limits into one Order will enable speed limits along the route to be enforced by average speed cameras. Full details are given in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 75 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 28 kB)

Various Roads Coughton 30ph and 40 mph Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 64 kB)

A435 Gorcott Hill to Studley Restricted Road and 40mph Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 63 kB)

The Trunk Road (A435/A46) Alcester Bypass 40mph and De-restriction Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 64 kB)

Revocation Order (PDF, 70 kB)

A435 Birmingham Road, Alcester 40mph Speed Limit Order 1987 (PDF, 381 kB)

A435 Coughton and Sambourne 50mph Speed Limit Order 1988 (PDF, 372 kB)

The Trunk Road (A435/A46) Alcester Bypass 40mph and De-restriction Order 1992 (PDF, 1,384 kB)

A435 Gorcott Hill to Studley Restricted Road and 40mph Speed Limit Order 2002 (PDF, 933 kB)

Various Roads, District of Stratford on Avon Restricted Roads Order 2009 (PDF, 121 kB)

A435 Coughton and Sambourne 50mph Speed Limit Variation No. 2 Order 2012 (PDF, 433 kB)

Various Roads Coughton 30mph and 40 mph Order 2012 (PDF, 616 kB)

A435 Alcester Road, A435 Birmingham Road and A448 Bromsgrove Road, Studley - Restricted Road Order 2014 (PDF, 223 kB)

Technical Plans

TR11394 (PDF, 2,154 kB)

Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 641).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 6th January 2022.