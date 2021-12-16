THE WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL (THE RIDGEWAY & BISHOPTON LANE, STRATFORD-UPON-AVON) (30 MPH SPEED LIMIT) ORDER 2022

Along Bishopton Lane and The Ridgeway there is a residential development being constructed. As part of the development they need to implement various speed reduction measures along the two roads.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council has received a S278 Minor works application for a residential development of 500 homes along Bishopton Lane and The Ridgeway. As part of the development they need to implement various speed reduction measures including installation of new lower speed limit signs to the two roads in that locale. The proposal is to revoke the existing 40mph speed limit along these roads which will then be replaced by a 30mph Traffic Regulation Order as set out in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 19 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 19 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 399 kB)

Technical Plans

MWT21-118-01 (PDF, 667 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412536).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways, Minor Works Team, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 14 January 2022.