Helping Warwickshire residents shop safely this Christmas

Christmas time can be a wonderful time of the year, but for some people, it can be stressful and expensive.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is offering advice to residents for any Christmas and New Year shopping they may be undertaking.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety said: “What we want is for customers to know their rights and to shop safely."

“First of all, be wary of offers that seem 'too good to be true'. A sign might read ‘80% off’ from a distance, but a closer look might reveal the words 'up to'."

“Shop around - even a 'massive reduction' doesn't mean you can't buy the same item at a lower price elsewhere."

"Finally, be careful where you shop this festive period. Buying from trusted and reputable sellers will help you avoid being ripped off and ending up with gifts that could be fake or of very poor quality and potentially dangerous!"

Before you buy

If you think the gift receiver may wish to return the gift, ask for a gift receipt. Always keep your proof of purchase (e.g. a receipt), you may be asked for it when returning goods. If you want to be extra protected during your shopping, pay with a credit or debit card.

Need to return an item?

Under the law, a shop only has to accept a returned item from the person who originally bought it, (although many shops are happy to overlook this), so you may need to ask the buyer to return the item on your behalf. If you have a gift receipt, the recipient can change it themselves if necessary. Don’t forget that, if the goods are faulty or misdescribed you have up to 30 days in which you can return them for a full refund. After 30 days you still have the right to a repair or replacement (and a full refund if this is not possible). Don't be fobbed off by notices such as 'no sale goods exchanged’ or 'no cash refunds'.

Help and support across the Festive period

To make a consumer complaint, obtain advice on your consumer rights or report an issue to Trading Standards, phone the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice

Find out more information about shopping safely here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards