Active Learning Programme: Spaces Available

ACL are pleased to share that spaces have become available on two of their Active Learning Programme courses.

Adult and Community Learning's 'Active Learning Programme' is for adults with learning disabilities or difficulties. The programme is wide ranging - you can find out more information here.



Basic Cooking Skills, which is run by ACL in Warwickshire College's well-equipped cooking classrooms, runs on Tuesdays. There are two choices of session times: 10:00-12:00 or 13:00-15:00. Spaces are available across both sessions. This course teaches you to cook healthy recipes, in a supportive and friendly group setting.

We also run a Visual Arts course at Pound Lane Learning Centre in Leamington. You can see some of the wonderful art work produced by current learners in our gallery. Inspired by the work of artists past and present, our talented tutor helps you to learn techniques to create your own masterpieces.



If you are interested in joining in with one, or both of these courses - or you know someone who is - please do contact Lucy Whittington, Active Learning Programme Lead, on 07394913258 or LucyWhittington@warwickshire.gov.uk