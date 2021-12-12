New year, new budget!

Adult and Community Learning are launching their FREE maths course: Managing Money Wisely - just in time for the post-Christmas spending check!

If overspending at Christmas has left you with less to spend and more bills to pay, then ACL's budgeting-focused course for adults. Managing Money Wisely, might be just what you're looking for. Using a range of practical methods, this free course aims to help you learn how to budget wisely, understand the maths concepts underlying money management and guide you to find support with keeping your finances under control.

If you are interested, you can find out more from Judith, the ACL Maths Programme Lead: JudithDouglin@warwickshire.gov.uk, 07917013947.

