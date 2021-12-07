Warwickshire Libraries are open with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy this festive season

As the nights draw in and the air gets colder, Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open with a warm welcome to support local communities this festive season...

As the nights draw in and the air gets colder, Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open with a warm welcome to support local communities this festive season, offering a range of friendly reading groups, creative children’s activities, and Twixmas opening hours between Christmas and New Year to help residents make the most of these important communal spaces this winter.

Customers are invited to join the free Virtual Reading Group event on Wednesday 22 December, where attendees will be able to discuss their favourite books from 2021 as well as their best Christmas reading recommendations. The event will be a great opportunity to meet friendly, like-minded people and find out more about Warwickshire Libraries future reading groups, and for any questions before the event, residents can email libraryevents@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Warwickshire Libraries are also offering Twixmas opening hours so that residents can visit their local library on both the 30 and 31 December in between Christmas and New Year, and this will include access to the full range of library services. To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary. Don’t forget Warwickshire Libraries’ digital services are available 24/7 during the Christmas period and beyond, including the eLibrary which hosts a great range of eBooks, eAudio Books from BorrowBox, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eMusic for all residents to enjoy.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We are delighted to see residents returning to Warwickshire Libraries this year, and we welcome both regular and new customers who want to enjoy a good book in a comfy chair, connect with each other, and find out more from our friendly staff about the great range of activities and support services available. “Over the festive period we have a wonderful programme of both virtual and in-person events for all residents to enjoy, from reading group discussions for adults to a creative range of children’s activities that will capture their imagination. “Warwickshire’s libraries are also great communal spaces to meet others and feel safe, well and connected, and especially being open for Twixmas on 30 and 31 December, our doors will be open and our staff can’t wait to say hello!”

From 20 – 24 December, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a number of fun educational events and activities for pre-school and school aged children. These range from Rhyme Time, Lego Club, and Story Stomps, to magical Christmas crafts and stories with Kate's Storytree to help us glide gracefully into Christmas. To find out which activities are happening at your local library and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

The start of this month also saw the launch of The Reading Agency's online Winter Mini Challenge, available from 1 December 2021 – 16 January 2022. Warwickshire children can join the Wild World Heroes characters as they embark on an Arctic adventure. During the story children can find out about creatures that live in the arctic and the environmental issues facing this precious ecosystem - they might even spot a narwhal or two! The challenge follows the success of The Summer Reading Challenge from earlier this year, which saw thousands of children reading and exploring nature and action for the environment. To get involved in this online reading challenge, visit www.wintermini.org.uk

For younger children there is the opportunity to get involved in the free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme. Children under five collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates then they will receive a soft Library Book Bear toy as a reward for completion. To find out more you can ask about the Books Bears scheme at your local library.

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing details about all of their upcoming events and activities on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries, where they are currently hosting a fun, festive Christmas Quiz, and Twitter @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries latest activities, information, and events, you can: