Look after your wellness this winter

The days are short and the temperature has dropped which means winter is well and truly with us.

Warwickshire County Council understands that the season can pose particular health and safety concerns for many and this year there are additional pressures from COVID-19 which is still circulating in the county’s communities.

To help Warwickshire residents stay as safe and well as possible through the winter months, the county council is running an online campaign and distributing winter wellness advice and information. The focus of the campaign is on how people can look after themselves and others to protect physical and mental health, manage finances and be safe over the next few months. It includes lots of advice and information about services that can provide invaluable support at this time.

The content has been compiled with support from the county’s district and borough councils, police, health and voluntary and community services who continue to work together to help individuals and communities stay informed and protected from harm.

A printed booklet - printed on paper from sustainable sources - will be delivered to all Warwickshire households to ensure everyone has access to the information, including people who may be digitally excluded or unaware of the services and support available to them. The booklet includes a range of information and links to support from public voluntary and community services. Information will be available online too at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness and links to support will also be shared via social media.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to support our residents to be safe and healthy, so looking after health and wellbeing is paramount. “This has been a strange year – we began in lockdown and COVID still remains in our communities which may cause worry for some. The winter months can be hard for many people, for example, you may not be going out as much and begin feel isolated or you may need support heating your home. Warwickshire County Council is here to support you and provide advice for you to help yourself.”

Continue to look after yourselves and loved ones this winter by following the latest guidance. To help protect one another from winter viruses and COVID, please continue to: