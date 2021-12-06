County stresses that businesses are open as usual as Dunchurch Crossroads Improvement Works progress

Warwickshire County Council has reminded Dunchurch residents that businesses are open as usual as the improvement works on the crossroads progress.

In a further step to support local businesses in the run up to the Christmas period, to help reduce disruption and ensure easy access to businesses during the month of December and the Christmas period, the junction resurfacing works have been rescheduled to take place in January 2022.

Despite the ongoing works, businesses in Dunchurch are open as usual and access is maintained at all times. The traffic management arrangement is regularly monitored by the council’s contractor, Breheny Civil Engineering, and works supervisor. The layout is designed to ensure safety to all while endeavouring to reduce any disruption as much as possible. With clearly designated and signed pedestrian routes and access to parking, all users are accommodated.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have listened to the concerns of local businesses that local residents need to be able to gain access to their premises. The traffic management is designed to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of pedestrians.

“We have also taken the decision to reschedule the road resurfacing until after Christmas so that local businesses can be accessed and they can make the most of the Christmas period. In any highways scheme we try to be pragmatic and flexible and this is a good example of adapting a scheme to best accommodate local needs.”

The construction works on the Dunchurch Crossroads Improvement Scheme are progressing well and are currently on programme. The works will include the upgrade of the existing signalised junction on the B4429/ A426 Dunchurch Crossroads to include the renewal of all traffic signals equipment. The works will also include carriageway widening on the southbound of the A426 Rugby Road to create an extra lane to improve the capacity of the junction and footway resurfacing works. The works are necessary to satisfy planning conditions associated with the David Wilson Homes development.

Live information on traffic and road works can also be found on https://one.network/