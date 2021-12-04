ACL wants to hear from you! Take time to complete their short survey asking what your learning interests are.

What courses would you like to see on offer from Warwickshire Adult & Community Learning?

Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning (ACL) offer adult education opportunities for those in Warwickshire aged 19 and over.



For those new to ACL, their current provision covers a wide range of curriculum areas. They provide courses leading to qualification up to Level 2 in English, Maths, ICT and ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), an Active Learning programme for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, Family Learning for parents and carers in Warwickshire and a curriculum focused on Life Skills, Personal Development and the Arts. Some of their courses are free, while others have a fee. You can find out more via their website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl

The ACL courses are led by the Warwickshire community. What are you interested in learning about? Is there a skill or hobby you’d like to develop? Tell ACL using this short survey: https://forms.office.com/r/m7zmSTKv0Z