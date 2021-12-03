Warwickshire County Council is supporting National Energy Action’s Fuel Poverty Awareness Day today (3 December).

The day is used by the charity to call for greater action and to highlight the existing help and support for those facing fuel poverty.

Cold homes can cause or worsen a range of serious health conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, bronchitis, and asthma and fuel poverty can have a significant impact on mental health. It is important that communities work together to minimise these health risks by helping people to access information and support to improve their situation.

The Warm and Well Warwickshire offer supports the county’s residents by providing advice on funding, energy saving and fuel bills as well as making referrals for benefits checks and energy saving measures, such as insultation. More details are online at www.actonenergy.co.uk or on freephone 0800 98828811.

Warwickshire’s well-established Local Welfare Scheme helps vulnerable people in times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help. The scheme provides basic and essential help for food and energy in the form of emergency food parcels or credit for energy and can suggest other means of help from network of public, voluntary and community services.

Additionally from the Welfare Scheme, until 10 December, people who are struggling financially can apply for a one-off voucher payment toward utility bills. This short-term funding comes from the Government’s Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to help people during the pandemic.

Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals will automatically receive this support and applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team by Friday 10 December for a confidential discussion about their situation.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture, said: “All of us should be able to stay warm at home but this is not the reality for many. Rising energy costs, low incomes, and energy-inefficient homes restrict people’s options so they face impossible situations like choosing between heat, food or rent.

“The council’s Local Welfare Scheme offers help for people who need emergency support to meet their household costs. People can contact the scheme to be linked to wider advice and information to help them manage their situation and find ways to support themselves on a longer-term basis. I encourage anyone who is struggling right now to get in touch and find out more.”

Contact the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme on 0800 408 1448 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme. More information can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship

For more information about National Fuel Poverty Day and to offer support go to www.nea.org.uk