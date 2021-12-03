03/12/2012 Beware COVID 19 pass fraud

Further COVID19 Scam alert

Criminals are using the NHS COVID Pass as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money, financial details and personal information. They are sending imitation text messages, emails and making phone calls pretending to be from the NHS, and offering fake vaccine certificates for sale online and through social media.

The NHS App is FREE

The NHS COVID Pass is FREE

The NHS will NEVER ask for payment or any financial details

The NHS will NEVER issue fines or penalties relating to your NHS COVID Pass

Do not respond to requests for money or important personal information such as bank details or passwords.

Be alert to links and attachments in unexpected text messages or emails.

The NHS COVID Pass is available to demonstrate your COVID-19 status either in a digital or paper format via the NHS App, the NHS website or by calling 119. For information on how to get your FREE NHS COVID Pass visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/

For more information and a copy of the COVID-19 pass fraud poster, visit: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1036489/Poster-Beware-of-COVID-Pass-Fraud.pdf