£100,000 of Fakes Seized from Furnace End Market

Counterfeit goods worth an estimated £100,000 and a value if genuine of more than £1 million were seized from traders operating on Furnace End market.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards, Warwickshire Police, and brand representatives visited Furnace End Market on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Over 6,600 fake branded products were seized, including:

Canada Goose jackets

Adidas and North Face t-shirts

Ted Baker bags and purses

Ugg hats and gloves

Tiffany jewellery

Nike trainers

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Many knock-off products, especially beauty goods, jewellery and electronics can be dangerous, whilst the sale of all counterfeits hurts local retailers and the wider economy.”

“We will continue to work with the Police and others to tackle the sale of fake goods.”

Investigations are continuing and more raids are planned.

The penalties for manufacturing or selling counterfeits are severe. Those convicted could be imprisoned or receive a large fine and under the Proceeds of Crime Act, money, and assets (property etc.) could be seized.

You can report the sale of counterfeit products to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline, telephone: 0808 223 1133 or visit: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/report-to-trading-standards/