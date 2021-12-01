Stratford residents urged to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the last few weeks in Stratford, Public Health Warwickshire are urging residents to protect themselves and do their bit to minimise the spread of the virus.

As of the 30 November, the 7-day rolling average for Stratford was 524.9 per 100,000. This has risen from 429.0 on the 16 November 2021.

Key to minimising the spread of COVID-19 in the community is regular lateral flow testing, getting vaccinated, isolating and getting a PCR test if you have symptoms. Equally it’s important to wear a face covering in indoor spaces with limited ventilation, crowded places where there are lots of people, and other close contact settings. Washing your hands regularly and keeping a distance from those you do not live with will also help to reduce the spread, and if you are meeting up with family or friends at home, please ensure that windows are opened to circulate fresh air.

People should lateral flow test (LFT) at home twice a week if they have no symptoms, or isolate and book an NHS PCR test if they do. They should also book a PCR test if they have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

Home lateral flow test kits can be ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-kits, by calling 119, or collected from local pharmacies with a collection code (which can be accessed at https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/collect-lateral-flow-kits or by scanning a QR code in a pharmacy).

Kits can also be picked up at community collect sites around the county or from one of the mobile testing units popping up around Warwickshire. People can find their nearest site as well as check opening times and mobile locations at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covid-19-testing-warwickshire/testing-dont-covid-19-symptoms/6

Talking about the rise in cases, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said: “Cases have continued to rise in Stratford over the last couple of weeks and we have seen a large increase in cases in our primary schools and in our local communities. “Although most of the cases have been mild, we know that others have had more serious infection. It’s important that we work together now as a community to stop the spread of the virus so that our schools and community venues can remain open. “Key measures are still important such as washing your hands regularly, wearing a face covering in public places, keeping a distance from those you do not live with, and ensuring that you achieve good ventilation by opening windows and doors when you have visitors in your home, and in workplaces. "Booking a PCR test and isolating with your household if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, is also crucial. This advice is key in preventing spread. “The vaccine programme is also playing an important role in reducing hospitalisations, so I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and flu to keep themselves safe. However, vaccinations do not necessarily stop you from getting the virus, but are very good at preventing serious illness, so please continue to do the right thing and stay safe.”

Councillor Jo Barker, Homes, Health and Wellbeing Portfolio at Stratford District Council said: “As we move into the colder months and the Christmas period, we must remember that the risks from COVID-19 have not gone away. With the current rise in Covid cases locally I would like to thank Public Health for their diligence and the support they have shown to the local community. “Although we know that people who have been vaccinated can still catch and spread COVID-19, vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from serious illness. Please get your jabs if you haven't already done so and take up the offer of the booster vaccine if you're eligible.”

For more information about COVID-19 testing options, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covid-19-testing-warwickshire

For more information on drop-in vaccination clinics visit -https://www.happyhealthylives.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/vaccination-drop-in-clinics/