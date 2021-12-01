Stratford Park and Ride Virtual Season Ticket System

Warwickshire County Council is proposing is to introduce a virtual season ticket system, removing the paper based permitting/ticketing system to move towards greater efficiency in the process.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make amendments to the Stratford Parkway/Park & Ride Off-Street Parking Places Order as outlined in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 94 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 10 KB)

Variation Order (PDF, 80 KB)

2016 Off-Street Parking Order (PDF, 1MB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495). Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, and which should specify which Order the objection or representation relates to, should be addressed to Emily Brough, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

(Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 7 January 2022.