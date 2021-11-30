Residents urged to do the right thing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 

From today face coverings will be compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers, as well as on public transport unless individuals are exempt from doing so.

Following a government announcement on Saturday 27 November, face coverings will be compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers, as well as on public transport unless individuals are exempt from doing so from today (Tuesday 30 November 2021).

All travellers arriving into the country from today will also be required to self-isolate and take a PCR test on or before day 2 (day 0 is the day of arrival). This is a temporary and precautionary measure put in place by the Government to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant in the UK.

However, with cases continuing to rise across the county and with Christmas fast approaching, Public Health Warwickshire are urging all residents to protect themselves and do their bit to minimise the spread of the virus.

Key to this is regular lateral flow testing, getting vaccinated, isolating, and getting a PCR test if you have symptoms. Equally, it is important to wear a face covering when you are out shopping or attending busy festive events – especially if you are inside crowded places, or places with limited ventilation.

Washing your hands regularly and keeping a distance from those you do not live with will also help to reduce the spread, and if you are meeting up with family or friends at home, please ensure that windows are opened to help circulate fresh air.

Talking about the new rules, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“The new rules come into force today and although the view on face coverings can be divided, it’s an essential step to help minimise the spread of the virus within our communities. Equally washing your hands regularly and keeping your distance from those you do not live with can make a difference.

“So please let’s continue to work together and wear a face covering where required to do so and in crowded places when out shopping or attending busy festive events.

“If you do have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of how mild they may be, please self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Finally, I would urge everyone to take the opportunity to ensure they have had their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations - with an expanded vaccination programme we are hoping to see many more people come forward to get protected. This is key to reducing the spread of the virus in Warwickshire communities.”

There are several drop-in COVID-19 vaccination sites across Coventry and Warwickshire, and a wide range of additional sites that you can book into: https://www.happyhealthylives.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/vaccination-sites/

There are appointments also available for 12–15-year-olds at Northgate House in Warwick and at Bedworth Civic Hall. https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine-for-children-aged-12-to-15/

Flu vaccinations can be accessed via your GP and a range of community pharmacies (or in school for school aged children). Home lateral flow test kits can be ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-kits, by calling 119, or collected from local pharmacies with a collection code (which can be accessed at https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/collect-lateral-flow-kits or by scanning a QR code in a pharmacy).

Kits can also be picked up at community collect sites around the county or from one of the mobile testing units popping up around Warwickshire. People can find their nearest site as well as check opening times and mobile locations at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covid-19-testing-warwickshire/testing-dont-covid-19-symptoms/6

For more information, advice, and support visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/

For details on new rules on face coverings visit

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own