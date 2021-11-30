This is discovery: Meet Anne Docherty, Change Lead for Warwickshire County Council

“My role helps our people to work at their best. It's internally focussed so it’s all about improving how we work across all areas of the council to make sure residents get a better service from WCC."

Meet Anne, Change Lead for Warwickshire County Council (WCC). The Change Management team are a unique team who are all about embedding cultural and physical changes within the council that really work. Anne said: “My role is all about working with teams across the council who are trying to improve or change something. I work as part of a small team and we work on a variety of exciting projects.”

By way of example, just one of the projects Anne has been working on is trialling a new office design with teams to help them adapt to new ways of working. Anne said: “There has been a big culture change at WCC since the start of the pandemic. Many employees now have a different way of working that involves home and office locations. It’s changed significantly compared to a traditional office-based council so I’m working with team leaders to help them understand how the new office space works. More importantly, I also help them to understand how they can lead their team when working flexibly.” Anne’s team listen to various areas of the organisation to understand what different teams need from office spaces so that council spaces help them to be as productive as possible.

Anne joined the council after seeing the role advertised on LinkedIn. Anne said: “I wasn’t looking for a new job, but I read the description and felt quite excited about it.” Following a successful application, Anne joined in March of this year and initially met colleagues virtually. Anne said: “Starting a new role remotely and not meeting colleagues physically had its challenges, it’s more like blind dating! However, at the same time it gave me a good insight into adapting to bringing new employees on board when working from home.”

“Working for the council is very different to the private sector. I feel that the benefits are better, and we have a great deal of flexibility. The council as an employer has a real understanding of differing personal circumstances. For example, I am given the freedom and trusted to nip out and do the school run. I find that having that trust and flexibility takes off a certain level of pressure, this reduces stress and helps me be more productive, as well as improving my mental wellbeing and physical health.”

Every person at WCC is making a difference to the communities of Warwickshire in one way or another. When Anne is asked how she is making a difference she said: “My role helps our people to work at their best. It's internally focussed so it’s all about improving how we work across all areas of the council to make sure residents get a better service from WCC.

“For anyone thinking of joining the council, it’s a lovely organisation to work for. My role gives a nice balance between challenging yourself and working on exciting projects that get you thinking in a way that develops your skills. The council takes employee wellbeing serious, so that you are enabled to do your best in the role you’re in.

“I also have my own business in entertainment so the flexibility and trust I am given means that I can keep my business running too.”

