From Monday 6 January, several changes have been made to Flexibus services in Warwickshire.

These changes have put in place as the result of a review of services to increase efficiency and ensure as many residents are served by services as possible. Details of the changes which took effect on Monday 6 January, including links to new timetables, can be found in the document linked below:

Flexibus Changes – January 6th 2020 (PDF, 130.04 KB)

Passenger Transport Development Team