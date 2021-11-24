Warwickshire County Council shines a light on the right of carers on Carers Rights Day 2021

Warwickshire County Council is once again highlighting the rights of carers in Warwickshire for Carers Rights Day 2021 which will be on Thursday 25th November 2021.

Covid-19 is proving difficult for everyone, non-more so than those with a caring responsibility, who may also have a full-time job and a family to support. We would like to encourage as many carers as possible to let their caring role be known so they can receive the right advice, information and support.

The key objective for the campaign is for carers to ‘Know their Rights’ and the council is keen to ensure carers know where to seek help and support and to raise awareness of the needs of our residents who look after family, neighbour or friend who couldn’t manage without their help.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Warwickshire County Council is able to provide a statutory carers assessment to help provide carers with the help they need. Working with our partners from across Health and Social Care, we want to engage with as many carers, who don’t realise they can access help when providing a caring role. We encourage carers to get in touch with the Council, or our support services, so we can help them access the support and help they need.”

Carers should know where they can get help and support The Council and its partners can offer a wealth of support and guidance through localised community support. All of the essential support information is included in Warwickshire County Council’s Carers pack, which can be found on the Councils website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers . Our main provision of support includes:

The Carer Wellbeing Service, www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk provided by Carers Trust, Heart of England, can provide wellbeing support, which allows the carer to receive guidance and advice on their individual situation. Carers can also access groups as well as support with contingency planning should the unexpected happen and they need to leave the cared for.

Warwickshire Young Carers https://www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk/ is a charity which supports young carers across the county as well as providing access to groups and activities and work with schools to support our young people who support their families.

Parent Carer Support Pathway https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers/parent-carer-support-pathway is provided by the council’s Children with Disabilities Team who can support parents of children with SEND to access the right kind of support.

Carers should know their rights The services mentioned above would be able to support you to access the right assessment. Carers have the right to a statutory assessment of their need. By contacting the Adult Social Care Team at Warwickshire County Council they can help ensure access to services to fit around an individual’s caring responsibility. However, should you have any queries please contact customer services on 01926 410410 and they will be able to direct you to the right team.

Lastly, through campaigns such as this, we can all raise the awareness of the needs of carers. Caring can be isolating therefore its important to share support through group events such as joining a forum, such as Carers UK. Alongside likeminded people, carers have the opportunity to tell their story and make lasting friendships with others who have a caring responsibility. Informally, anyone can hold a virtual cuppa to highlight the issues of informal caring. To sign up to a national virtual cuppa go to https://www.mobiliseonline.co.uk/cuppa or alternatively, start your own with your friends and family.

Please get in touch today to find what support you or someone you know are entitled to by visiting, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

Alternatively, please contact our carer support services: