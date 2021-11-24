Warwickshire County Council launches 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Abuse 2021

Warwickshire County Council and its partners is today launching the annual domestic abuse campaign 16 Days of Action against Domestic Abuse.

The campaign, which runs from the 25th November to the 10th December allows employees to seek support from loved ones, friends and even their employer. Employers have a legal obligation to offer support and assistance to anyone who reports acts of domestic abuse, regardless of whether this is in the workplace itself or at home.

In addition to a comprehensive social media campaign, which pairs up to district and borough colleagues, Coventry City Council, NHS colleagues and partners including Refuge, the council will be sharing advice and information on coercive control, domestic abuse and faith based harmful practises.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “As a public service we have a duty of care to ensure residents remain safe, healthy and independent, therefore, the mental health and wellbeing of everyone is at the core of everything we do. Domestic Abuse, in its wider term needs to be discussed in workplace settings, with friends and family and with professionals such as GPs and social workers.”

“This can be extremely difficult for the victim at first, however, we need to break the silence of domestic abuse for women, men and children who suffer at the hands of a perpetrator. Our businesses provide a safe haven for workers who have had to endure a hostile home life, so we would urge everyone, businesses and residents to engage with friends and family who are scared to speak out. You are not alone.”

The Council works very closely with local businesses and has close links with the Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses throughout the county.

Louise Bennett OBE DL, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce said: “Business works best when it listens to the needs of its employees and works to support them if and when they need it. Employers have a legal obligation to assess dynamic risk and support the health, safety and wellness of their employees. Domestic abuse can display in the workplace in different ways – perhaps unexplained absences, emotional outbursts, under-performance, missed deadlines - and it is important that employers are aware and trained to identify these important warning signs.

She added: “Employees should feel they are able to have a safe, confidential conversation about this with their employers and then firms can give the necessary support and understanding for the good of the individual and the business.”