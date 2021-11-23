Team Work Triumph!

ACL Life Skills learners practise team work skills in a range of fun challenges.

Last week, following a discussion about what makes for good teamwork, learners set about the first of their challenges, which was for teams to build the highest freestanding structure they could in 20 minutes using marshmallow, spaghetti, and paper straws! There were some very impressive designs, and it was a close race!

This week our challenge was to design and build a vehicle that we might expect to see in 2050. Each team was able to select items from a pile of recycling and we used the construction system Makedo to put it together!

Everyone enjoyed the challenges and the comradery they brought, working together as a team!



