New Assistant Chief Fire Officer welcomed to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed Rob Allen as a new Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

Rob joins Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS). Rob started his career in the fire service in 1998 with West Midlands Fire Service. In 2000, he joined Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service as a firefighter based at Redditch Fire Station. Since then, he has worked in various roles across HWFRS, including training, district command and collaboration projects. He was the lead fire officer, working alongside Police colleagues, responsible for delivering a joint Operational Communication Centre, which brought the 999 call handling functions and operational planning departments for Police and Fire Service together into one new state of the art facility. He was also significantly involved in the response to the winter floods which resulted from Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Rob is a Fellow of the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE), where he takes an active role, including as a senior examiner. Rob also has a keen interest in personal development and operational excellence.

Rob said: “I am delighted to be joining Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire County Council, and look forward to meeting staff and partners in the coming weeks and months.”

Outside of work Rob is married with two children and enjoys running and golf. He is a season ticket holder at Newcastle United, an interest he shares with the rest of his family.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “I am delighted that Rob is joining Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. He has an impressive range of experience and is a great addition to the Service, embodying the excellence that WFRS strives for every day in protecting Warwickshire residents, preventing fires and safeguarding businesses.”

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “I am very pleased to say that our new Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Rob Allen, has joined WFRS. I am certain that Rob will be an excellent addition to our team and will add huge value to our service.”