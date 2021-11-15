Warwick District CPE Variation Order No. 10

To correct a number of administrative errors within the Traffic Regulation Order for permit eligibility, it is necessary to vary the TRO to include the changes.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council Propose to introduce a Traffic Regulation Order to vary the properties that are eligibile to apply for residential parking permits as set out in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 100 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 95 kB)

Variation Order No. 10 (PDF, 110 kB)

2017 Consolidation Order (PDF, 380 kB)

Objections and Representation

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick (Tel 01926 412071). Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 10 December 2021.