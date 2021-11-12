Warwickshire children in care to benefit from new emotional support service

A new service will soon be available for children and young people in care in Warwickshire to support them with theirs social, emotional and mental health (SEMH).

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has a new service contract with Elements, who will provide bespoke one-to one in-depth support programmes which will run for a number of weeks for anyone who may be struggling to regulate their emotions.

In addition to this support, Elements will deliver workshops for social care teams, foster carers, council partners, health professionals and commissioned service providers to equip them with valuable strategies so they can better communicate with children and young people.

There are many benefits for children receiving support from the Elements team, including:

Identifying themselves where improvements are needed in a safe and friendly environment

Learning about social cues and how to communicate more effectively to have their voices heard

Beginning to see subtle changes in behaviour which is reflective of their emotional wellbeing

Feeling more connected with improved relationships

Elements’ founder Steven Russell reflected on his own experiences of being in care when he developed the service. He said: “I cannot even begin to tell you how delighted I am to be working with the county council to help children in care in Warwickshire. Elements aims to be a beacon of hope for any child or young person in the care system that is concerned or worried about their situation.

“When children and young people feel their emotional well-being is being prioritised, they are far more likely to feel better about themselves and engage positively in learning. Being in care is a journey, it takes patience and optimism, but we will work with every child so that they can reach their full potential.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families added: “We’re pleased to welcome Steven and the Elements team on board to grow their business and help WCC shape our service for children in care.

“Elements has so much to offer our children in care across the county. Steven should be proud as it’s his hard work, skills and experience of care that has made this happen. This is the start of an exciting relationship between WCC and Elements and together we will be striving to offer a great place for all children and young people to live, learn and grow.”

The short-term goal of working Elements is to improve a child’s behaviour and outlook on life. The long-term outcome may mean in 10 years from now, that child who has become an adult makes better life choices. Elements will be delivered across Warwickshire from 15th November.

Working with Elements is part of the council’s ambition to become a child friendly county where all children are at the centre of our communities and we work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential. We can all play a part in this by working together to create a child friendly county where every child has a brighter future, and everyone cares.

To find out more about Elements visit https://elementssupport.com/.

To learn more about the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/.

---

Steven Russell founded Elements in 2018. As a child, he lived with nine foster families, was placed into two children’s homes, and attended five different schools. After an extremely difficult childhood, he decided to turn his ‘pain to purpose’ by creating Elements. Steven’s aim is to give back today what he needed himself when he was younger. Growing up in the care system as a child has meant that Steven has become an effective communicator with children living in care. His authentic style enables him to build rapport with children and young people with ease. He has already been able to inspire hundreds of children to become more optimistic about their lives despite their adverse experiences.