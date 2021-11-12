Birmingham Road, Ansley - 30 mph speed limit and traffic calming

A request has been received by Warwickshire County Council for three Chicanes on the road through Ansley village. As part of this a 30mph speed limit is also proposed to be introduced.

Scheme Overview

A request has been received by Warwickshire County Council from Birmingham Road, Ansley Action Group and supported by Councillor Margaret Bell the Local County Councillor for Ansley for three Chicanes on the road through Ansley village. In addition to the chicanes and in accordance with the Department of Transport Circular 01/2013 Setting Local Speed Limits, an extension of the existing 30mph speed limit is being introduced on the Birmingham Road, Ansley for vehicles on the Northern entrance to Ansley Village travelling south westerly before they approach the new traffic calming chicane.

Further details are given in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Orders

Public Notice (65 kB)

Statement of Reasons Birmingham Road Chicanes (PDF, 94 kB)

Statement of Reasosn 30mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 12kB)

Technical Drawings

TR/11120-04 Consultation Plan (PDF, 474 kB)

TR/11120-05A Setting Out Plan 1 of 3 (PDF, 405 kB)

TR/11120-06A Setting Out Plan 2 of 3 (PDF, 544 kB)

TR/11120-07 Setting Out Plan 3 of 3 (PDF, 578 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to these proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities, Shire Hall Warwick (01926 412641).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent to be received by 3 December 2021.