Pupils celebrate Roast Dinner Day with Educaterers this National School Meals Week!

Schools that have their meals provided by school caterers, Educaterers, were treated to a tasty roast with all the trimmings yesterday (Wednesday 10th November) in celebration of national Roast Dinner

The ‘Food for Life’ scheme recognises the fantastic work that schools and school caterers do to provide healthy school meals, great lunchtimes, and food education.

Wednesday’s special lunch included options of Red Tractor roast sliced British beef or vegetarian sausage toad in the hole, both served with delicious gravy, roast potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

The UK Foodhall Ltd supplied Educaterers with the roast beef, which was a slice of prime silverside from Scotland, fully assured for British provenance by the Red Tractor scheme. The company specialise in school catering and supply ingredients to over 18,000 schools in the UK.

Educaterers hold the ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Silver Catering Mark in recognition of the fact that their school catering teams serve local, fresh food made with quality ingredients, prepared and served in a way that takes school pupils’ health and well-being seriously.

It also holds the Gold Catering Mark with Brownsover Community School in Rugby, Warwickshire, for going the extra mile to provide healthy school meals and give pupils a great lunchtime experience.

This week is also National School Meals Week, which has been running for 30 years and is organised by LACA, The School Food People, to promote the importance and benefits of choosing a nutritious school lunch at mealtime.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said: “I’m happy we could once again celebrate national Roast Dinner Day and the Soil Association’s ‘Food for Life’ scheme with pupils at schools across Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham and Coventry thanks to our marvellous Educaterers school catering teams.

“When we source our ingredients, we search for trusted suppliers to provide the freshest, most nutritious, and highest quality produce available, and The UK Foodhall Ltd are one of our star suppliers.

“Food for Life is an excellent scheme that recognises the hard work of schools, caterers and their suppliers, and National School Meals Week shines a light on the importance of children returning to school to eat hot, balanced meals at lunchtime.”

The Food for Life scheme started in schools – and over 10,000 schools now serve food to ‘Food for Life Served Here’ standards – but you will also find Food for Life meals served in many other places including universities, colleges, early years settings, hospitals, and care homes. Over 1.7 million Food for Life meals are served a day all around the UK.

National School Meals Week is a great opportunity for schools to make healthy eating fun and enjoyable, and has been more important than ever this year, as restrictions have eased, and children have been able to socialise and east together again.