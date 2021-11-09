Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership Supports Brake Road Safety Week 2021

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is unveiling exciting plans to spread road safety and active travel messages to families, primary schools and communities as part of Brake Road Safety Week 2021.

The theme for Road Safety Week 2021 is Road Safety Heroes and Warwickshire's very own superheroes will be visiting a venue near you!

Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will come together to deliver practical sessions, information and advice promoting safe, active, and sustainable travel through a planned programme of free events.

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team, along with their mascot Warwick Bear, will be visiting a number of locations throughout the week delivering interactive and engaging road safety education workshops with families and young children. Workshops will include a bespoke story by a local Warwick author, memorable song, and interactive games all focussing on vital, age-appropriate road safety messages.

Warwickshire Police will be in attendance at a number of locations providing information and advice on car seat safety and offering free child car seat safety checks. Local Safer Neighbourhood Teams will further be offering bike markings at Kingsbury Water Park.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will be supporting events at Kingsbury Water Park and Hartshill Hayes Country Park and will be available to answer any questions that parents, carers or children may have.

All events are completely free and will be held at the following locations during the week:

15 th November - 10 - 11am : Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. B76 0DY (booking not required)

: Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. B76 0DY (booking not required) 15 th November - 11 - 11.30am : Bedworth Library, 18 High St, Bedworth CV12 8NF (booking required)

: Bedworth Library, 18 High St, Bedworth CV12 8NF (booking required) 15 th November - 11 - 11.30am : Rugby Library, Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ (booking required)

: Rugby Library, Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ (booking required) 16 th November - 10 - 11am : Hartshill Hayes Country Park, Park, Oldbury Road, Hartshill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 0TE (booking not required)

: Hartshill Hayes Country Park, Park, Oldbury Road, Hartshill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 0TE (booking not required) 17 th November - 9.30 - 11am : Long Lawford Children’s Centre, Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby CV23 9AL (booking not required)

: Long Lawford Children’s Centre, Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby CV23 9AL (booking not required) 17 th November - 11 - 11.30am : Atherstone Library, Long St, Atherstone CV9 1AX (booking required)

: Atherstone Library, Long St, Atherstone CV9 1AX (booking required) 18 th November - 10.30 - 11am : Leamington Library, Royal Pump Rooms Parade, Parade, Leamington Spa CV32 4AA (booking required)

: Leamington Library, Royal Pump Rooms Parade, Parade, Leamington Spa CV32 4AA (booking required) 18th November - 10.30 - 11am: Stratford Library, 12 Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6PZ (booking required)

In addition to the events occurring throughout the county, Road Safety Week will also see the launch of two brand-new films focussing on road safety and active travel. Warwickshire County Council’s very own Road Safety Superheroes deliver key, age-appropriate and timely messages including top tips for travelling actively and safely, such as the importance of following the Road Safety Code, ditching the distractions, and being visible, and highlight the many benefits of travelling actively and sustainably. These short films are being offered for free to all Warwickshire primary schools.

Cllr Wallace Redford: "Road Safety Education is a skill for life and embedding safe practice should begin as soon as children start to walk and be built upon, steadily, throughout their education.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have generally seen an increase in pupils at our schools taking advantage of safe and active travel options and this is a trend that we hope to see continue for the future.

“Our Road Safety Partnership will be using National Road Safety Week 2021 to continue to embed the vital messages around road safety when travelling to schools to both pupils and parents across the County.”

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said “We are really pleased to be able to offer free child car seat safety checks during Road Safety Week. Children don’t stop growing even during a global pandemic and we are encouraging as many people as possible to come along and get your child seats checked. The events are also an opportunity for people to come along and talk about road safety with those involved in helping to make our roads and road users safer.”

Get in touch to find out more about the fantastic live events throughout Road Safety Week by contacting roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk.

We look forward to celebrating National Road Safety Week with you during 15 – 21 November 2021.