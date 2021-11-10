Warwickshire parents and carers can now apply for Reception and Junior School Places

Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in Reception or to move to a Junior School in September 2022 are being encouraged to apply now for their school place.

Parents and carers with children born between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 must submit their application for a place in a Reception class before the deadline of 15 January 2022. Last year, over 6,000 children applied for a Reception place in Warwickshire, with 94% of applications made online.

The 15 January deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school. This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name, and so parents and carers must still submit an application.

Applications should be submitted at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-appeals by 15 January. Those families that apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on 19 April 2022, which is National Offer Day.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said “Starting school is a really exciting time, as is the move from an infant to junior school. They are both big transitions for children and we are keen to help parents and carers through the application process. We encourage them to do some research into their options before they apply, including using the tool on our website that allows them to find their priority area school. It’s also a good idea to find out about each school by looking at their websites or going to visit them if possible.

“I’d also encourage parents and carers to look at the admissions criteria for each school they want to apply for and consider how their child might travel to and from school each day.”

Parents and carers are recommended to use all the six preferences that are available to them, to maximise their chances of a place at a preferred school.

Any applications submitted after the 15 January deadline will only be considered once those submitted on time have been made offers, by which time many schools will be full and the child is much less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.