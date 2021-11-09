Commemorating Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Warwickshire

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations are due to be held on Thursday November 11 and Sunday 14 November across the UK.

People across Warwickshire will be marking the two days of remembrance privately and at locally organised events.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are occasions that we mark each year with great pride and veneration as we remember the countless sacrifices made by members of our armed forces.

“This year’s Remembrance Days will follow in the footsteps of all those that have come before and will honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces who have fought for the freedoms that we enjoy. I look forward to paying my respects in person once again.”

Councillor Seccombe will be attending the Warwick Remembrance and wreath laying event at St Mary’s Church and WCC Chairman, Councillor Pete Gilbert will be attending the Centenary of the Bedworth Armistice Parade.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be supporting local commemoration events with Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook attending the Memorial Ceremony at Bedworth on Armistice Day, Thursday 11 along with a Fire Appliance sporting a Remembrance Sunday design. Assistant Chief Fire Officer Barnaby Briggs will attend the service at St Marys in Warwick on Sunday and Station Manager Samantha O'Brien will represent WFRS at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.

Members of the public are encouraged to check for any local COVID-19 event guidance if they are planning to attend a commemoration event. The Government is offering COVID-19 advice for anyone attending large events this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. It states:

Check for symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, new and persistent cough, or a loss of/change in sense of taste or smell) before travelling to the event.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms you should self-isolate immediately and get a free NHS test, even if these symptoms are mild.

You should not attend if they are required to self-isolate, for example because you have had a positive test, or have been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Members of the public can hold their own personalised Acts of Remembrance and more information on how to do this can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is supporting the armed forces, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armed.