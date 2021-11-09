Make a pledge for a greener Warwickshire

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to make a pledge to help make a greener, more sustainable, Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council is calling on all residents to show their support for a new campaign that aims to raise awareness of the impact that individuals have on the planet’s changing climate.

Residents are encouraged to pledge to do one thing to reduce their own carbon footprint – the amount of CO2 they are responsible for as individuals – over the coming weeks, months and years.

Residents are encouraged to think of their own pledges that will help to make a difference. Some possible examples could be:

I pledge to use active travel (walking/cycling) for journeys under 3 miles;

I pledge to recycle more of my waste packaging;

I pledge to buy my gas and electricity from suppliers providing 100% renewable energy;

I pledge to improve the energy efficiency of my home.

Residents are encouraged to take a picture of themselves holding their pledge and Tweet it to :@Warwickshire_CC or to @Warwickshire County Council on Facebook using Hashtag: #WarksClimatePledge. Alternatively, pictures can be sent to: climateemergency@warwickshire.gov.uk

These pledges will be used on the Warwickshire Climate Emergency Website, in the media and as part of climate change events in 2022.

Leading by example, some of Warwickshire County Council’s most figures have already made their pledges:

Monica Fogarty – Chief Executive Officer at Warwickshire County Council

“I pledge to eat less meat”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe – Leader of Warwickshire County Council

"I pledge to repair and rewear my clothes, rather than buying new."

Cllr Heather Timms – Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture

"I pledge to make every effort to reduce the amount of waste that I am responsible for."

Rob Powell – Strategic Director for Resources

"I pledge to use active travel and public transport to get to work whenever I can."

Mark Ryder – Strategic Director for Communities

“I pledge to walk to work once a week.”

Ben Brook – Warwickshire’s Chief Fire Officer

“I pledge to respond to incidents in a way that reduces impact on the environment.”

Min, The Lady Willoughby de Broke– High Sheriff of Warwickshire

"I pledge to choose active travel for journeys under 5 miles."

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Climate Change is such a huge issue that it is very easy to assume that you, as an individual, can only have limited impact upon it. What possible difference could I make to a problem that is affecting the whole planet?

“The answer is we can all make a big difference by making some relatively simple changes to the way that we live our lives, from ditching the car for short journeys to shopping and eating in much more sustainable ways.

“We are all in this together, so together we must act as we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations. I look forward to reading the pledges from our residents.”

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf