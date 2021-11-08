Live booking for Warwickshire Recycling Centres makes recycling even easier

It's great news for residents as live bookings are now available at Warwickshire's Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Recycling garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard this autumn will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres are all open to ‘live’ bookings made up to minutes before arrival. Numbers on site are still being managed carefully to allow for safe practices and avoid queuing, so booking on the day will of course depend on availability. However all sites currently have slots in the afternoon available for live booking every day. This increased flexibility to book should mean it is easier than ever for householders to book a slot at the centre of their choice at a time that suits. We are asking visitors to continue to respect other people on site and allow each other space.

Visitors can book online via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc and there is also an Eventbrite App that can be downloaded onto a smartphone or tablet for an alternative quick way to book.

Recycling centre winter opening hours are in operation. The opening hours are 8:30 am to 4:15 pm at weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends). Weekday opening hours are 9:30 am to 3:15 pm. There are 19,000 slots in total released each week, each day is released a week in advance.

All materials are available for recycling, these include wood, garden waste and electrical items. Visitors are advised to check the website for the exact materials available at each site and to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit.

Booking is required for a 15-minute slot for a car and there are also 30-minute slots for a car and a small trailer on certain days at Lower House Farm near Atherstone; Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Hunters Lane in Rugby and Burton Farm in Stratford.

Reuse shops at all recycling centres except Stockton are open. Details of reuse shop opening times can be found through the charity websites:

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop: https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Burton Farm in Stratford, Shipston and Wellesbourne: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “We are pleased to offer householders an even more flexible and convenient way to book a visit to their local recycling centre. I want to thank householders in Warwickshire, who continue to separate out recycling at home and increase recycling rates.

Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web this autumn, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.